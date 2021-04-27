LIVE: 150 Sails Up in Detroit Lakes

Set your course for the celebration of 150 years of sun, fun and sailing in lakes country.

Late April might seem a little early to get out on the water in lakes country, but it turns out it’s the perfect time for a regatta.

That’s because this Friday, April 30th, you can see 150 sailboats in a single location before they launch toward their new permanent homes all over the city of Detroit Lakes.

Detroit Lakes sculptor Hans Gildorf created the weather-resistant works of art, and artists from all over the region and the country added their designs.

The sailboat sculptures will be on display at the Kent Freeman ice arena for the regatta party along with a food truck, a cash bar and live music.

Then, the sculptures will go up for display all over the city, to help mark Detroit Lakes’ 150th year.

Both Hans and Mary Beth Gildorf Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the year-plus planning process, how they’re planning to keep the celebrations covid-safe, and how they’re kicking off the city’s sesquicenennial spring and summer this week.

For more information:

https://www.dl150.com/sailboat-regatta