LIVE: Fargo Theatre Reopens

The curtain rises on the theater's new, post-pandemic life this Saturday.

It’s one of downtown Fargo’s most iconic sights.

But sadly, the Fargo Theatre itself hasn’t seen much of us for an entire year, as its stages have sat empty and screens have sat dark for more than a year.

Saturday, it all comes back to life, as audiences are invited to return for the first time since the pandemic struck.

For the first show, the FM Ballet is performing The Copland Dance Concert, featuring Quilters, with a matinee and an evening show.

Seating is socially-distanced, so admission is limited to ensure safety for both performers and audience members.

And if you can’t get in to see the live ballet performance, the Theatre is announcing its classic movie schedule sometime in the next couple of weeks.

The Fargo Theatre’s Sean Volk Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about how they’re planning to pull off a safe and satisfying show for audiences starved for live entertainment, and how the experience of seeing the performing arts live can bring a community together.

FMBallet.org/tickets.