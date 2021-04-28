YMCA Hands Out Food Boxes to Families in Need

The YMCA handed out 1200 family-sized boxes of food at the West Acres Mall.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is back at it again by giving out food to families in need.

“We had one lady said that she just moved out of the homeless shelter and was moving into an apartment and this will be the first food she will put in her new apartment, so that was kind of a victory for her,” Vice-President of the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties Lorrie Thoemke said.

The YMCA handed out 1,200 family-sized boxes of food at the West Acres Mall. They include fresh produce, dairy, and meat products.

It’s all part of the Farmers to Families Food Box program. The YMCA teamed up with USDA.

The VP of the YMCA says there will be two more food giveaways in May. They’re still finalizing when and where they will take place.