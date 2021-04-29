LIVE: Shaping the Future of the West Fargo Library

West Fargo and its librarians want to hear about you.

Libraries and their programs have gotten a real workout in the pandemic, and for all you’ve probably learned there, now the tables are turning.

This time around, the folks at the library want to learn about you.

The city of West Fargo’s massive growth in the last few years means the demographics, interests and needs of the city are changing.

So West Fargo’s library is launching a new online survey you can fill out to help shape its future.

It’ll help them design more programs, activities and other attractions that will serve the city’s population better.

They’ve already had their work cut out for them.

Not only are they chasing a moving target with the city’s ever-growing population, but the pandemic meant they had to get creative fast with their offerings.

People couldn’t come in and browse for books and enjoy in-person programs the way they usually do.

So librarians shifted to online, virtual sessions and take-home activities for all ages.

And they watched their participation skyrocket as people cast about for things to help them stay connected, entertained and educated in social isolation.

Carissa Hansen, the West Fargo Public Library Director, Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about what kind of things they’re hoping to learn from you and how they’ll use it to build a better library.

To access the survey, and to learn more about existing programs:

https://www.westfargolibrary.org/732/Public-Library