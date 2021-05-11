Sanford Health could give Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds if CDC OKs it

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health could offer the Pfizer vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds as early as Thursday if a Centers For Disease Control and Prevention committee gives it emergency use authorization on Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for adolescents on Monday.

Sanford is having conversations with schools and other groups for vaccine clinics for the newly approved age group.

The health chain estimates it can vaccinate a few thousand 12-to 15 year-olds per week.

Sanford Health Fargo’s Chief Medical Officer advises schools to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“At least until the remainder of the school year I think actually there’s still going to be a role for masks, etcetera. I think testing will be with us for a while, obviously. We have improved availability throughout for testing,” Dr. Doug Griffin said.

Doctor Griffin says there is discussion nationally on whether to require the Covid-19 vaccination for public school students.