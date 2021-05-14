LIVE: Healthy Kids Day

Talk about terrific timing.

Just as the CDC announced its new, relaxed recommendations for vaccinated Americans and telling us we can drop the masks, the YMCA is welcoming back one and all for its annual Healthy Kids Day this weekend.

It’s been more than a year since the metro’s YMCA facilities opened their doors to everyone for the free-to-all-ages event.

This Saturday’s Healthy Kids gatherings will still look a little different than in years past.

They won’t have dozens of vendors there this year, and masking for the unvaccinated and social distancing is still encouraged.

But staffers say they’re delighted to see all the kids again for the big event, which is celebrated by all YMCA’s nationwide.

And there’s another perk for parents besides getting kids on the climbing wall, the play loft, and the aquatic center.

The Y is offering reduced fees for memberships if you sign up in time.

The YMCA’s Youth and Adult Program Coordinator, Ali Ott, Zoomed in live on the Morning Show with host Emily Welker to talk about the excitement and energy staff are feeling at the chance to see the kids again after all this time.