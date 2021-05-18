Fire At Bean Plant Near Park Rapids

Crews Still Monitoring Fire As Of Tuesday Morning

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are still on the scene of a bean plant fire near Park Rapids this morning.

That’s what the Becker County Sheriff’s Office tells KVRR.

Click here for video posted to Facebook reportedly of the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says the fire started at about 10:30 Monday night a Green Valley Bean on Highway 34 west of Park Rapids.

The fire was put out about three hours later.

The Sheriff’s Office described the fire as being under control but still being monitored.

There were no injures reported.

There is no word yet on a potential cause of the fire.