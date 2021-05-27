Pet Connection: Meet Bubbles & Rainey

Pair Of Young Pooches Are Learning The Ropes About Being Pups

We have a couple of adorable Maltese mixes from Northern North Dakota for you this week.

Bubbles and Rainey come from Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, ND.

Bubbles is two-years-old and has a sweet personality once she warms up to you. She is a bit timid in new situations, but aren’t a lot of us? She doesn’t quite know what a leash is yet, so she’ll need a home with a fenced-in yard.

Rainey is right around one year old. She’s a lot like Bubbles. She’s sweet, but isn’t good on the leash quite yet.

They’re both very lovable, and love giving kisses. They would do best in a quiet home, and would do well with older children.

If Bubbles and Rainey seem like the perfect addition to your family, click here to learn more about them!

