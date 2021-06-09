Straw bale blaze at Masonite plant in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton and Breckenridge fire departments are working to put out a large, burning straw pile outside the Masonite International plant north of Wahpeton.

The fire was reported around 2:15 this (Wed) morning The straw pile is located in the northeast corner of the storage area.

Fire breaks have been put up to keep the fire from spreading to other straw piles.

Two contractors have brought in two bulldozers and other equipment to help extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported The raw material is used to make wheat straw door cores for interior doors.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says an employee was hauling bales from a different pile and when he returned, the fire had started.

He says it’s unknown what sparked the fire.

Lambrecht says it could take a day or more to put the fire out.

The pile of straw bales is about 200 yards long and 25 yards wide.