Sanford Health Donates Land & Building In Concordia Partnership

Concordia College President William Craft

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College President William Craft announcing a partnership with Sanford Health.

Sanford is donating the land and building where the 8th Street clinic now stands to Concordia.

The college’s School of Health Professions is also being renamed the Sanford Heimarck School of Health Professions.

The renovated building will be named the Heimarck Center.

It is named in honor of Ted Heimarck who was the founder of Concordia’s healthcare leadership program.

“This game-changing gift is great news. Great news for Concordia health professions education, for health care providers and equally it is great news for all who will receive health care in our region from outstanding practitioners,” said Craft.

Concordia will begin renovations on the Sanford Clinic building in 2022.