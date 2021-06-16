LIVE: Roger Maris All-Star Week

Maris's legacy lives on. Now you can come be a part of it.

After a year of staying away from each other to stay healthy, the timing couldn’t be better for folks turning out to connect with one another at Sanford Health’s newest public event.

Organizers are reporting good turnout for the inaugural Roger Maris All-Star Week in the metro.

The events have been running all week, and continue through Saturday.

Amongst the many offerings there are a number of free youth sports camps, and it’s been a renewed chance to catch us on play the pandemic cost kids last year for organized sports like baseball, soccer and more.

It’s been a chance for adults looking to get back in touch with their larger community, too.

The events encompass the 37th annual Roger Maris celebrity golf tournament, set for Thursday.

And the public is invited that night to a community picnic featuring food trucks, live jazz, the FM ballet, aerialist performances and more in Fargo’s Island Park.

All the events go to raise awareness about the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Sanford’s Joel Vettel Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about how the event’s first year is going, and the legacy of the legendary baseball player in the Fargo community’s quest to defeat cancer.

For more information on all these events, head to RogerMarisWeek.com