Police release photo of Fargo arson suspect

Jim Monk,

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to the dumpster fire at the Fryn’ Pan.

The June 14 fire at 300 Main Ave. was reported around 1:30 a.m.

The dumpster was located near the building and the fire damaged both the dumpster and a portion of the building.  Damage was estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect can call the Investigations Division at 701-241-1405.  You may also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

