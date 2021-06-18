Computer battery suspected of causing fire in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – One person was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following an early morning apartment fire in Devils Lake.

Crews responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday. The injured person lived across the hall from the apartment where the fire started.

Residents of the apartment where the fire started were playing a video game at the time. The fire may have been started by an overheated battery charger for the game.

Residents were temporarily evacuated to a church across the street.