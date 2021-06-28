Sports Book Lounge Coming To Dakota Magic Casino This Fall

HANKINSON, N.D. — Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise will now be one of the first establishments in North Dakota to have its very own Vegas-style sports book lounge coming this fall.

Dakota Magic Casino will leverage the IGT PlaySports platform, self-service betting kiosks, and turnkey services.

The enterprise has three tribal casinos with Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel near Hankinson, North Dakota being the first sports book lounge in the area.

All popular sports will be available to bet on including football, baseball, basketball, hockey, golf and tennis.