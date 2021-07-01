South Dakota law banning Down syndrome abortions goes into effect

PIERRE, S.D. (KVRR) – A new law goes into effect in South Dakota Thursday which bans abortions when tests indicate a fetus may have Down syndrome.

“Several pro-life bills that I signed are becoming law in South Dakota TODAY, including a ban on abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis” Gov. Kristi Noem said on social media Thursday. “We’re protecting the right to life of all SD kids.”

Advocates for abortion rights said the bill is part of an effort to erode access to sexual and reproductive health care for patients who already have limited access to abortions.

Dale Bartscher, who directs South Dakota Right to Life, described the law as keeping with “a long-standing tradition of upholding a culture of life” in the state.

Similar laws passed in other states have faced legal challenges, but a federal judge last year upheld one such law in Tennessee.