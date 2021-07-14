Minnesota Auditor Found No Evidence of Overpaying For Saliva Testing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Office of the Legislative Auditor says it found no evidence that Minnesota overpaid two companies it hired to conduct COVID-19 saliva testing.

Instead, the auditor found that managed care organizations, acting on behalf of the state, scrutinized the claims and paid just a fraction of the amounts originally billed.

Minnesota Department of Health signed an emergency contract last November with Vault Medical Services and Infinity BiologiX.

The auditor conducted the review in response to complaints of excessive billing.

The companies processed millions of tests taken by Minnesotans.