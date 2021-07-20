July 19-25 proclaimed Navy Week in Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, Dilworth

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth are joining forces to declare this week “Navy Week” in all four cities.

The proclamation was presented to Vice Adm. Stuart Munsch on Tuesday at Fargo City Hall via a video made by all four mayors.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney was the only mayor present in person.

The proclamation extends until Sunday and encourages people in the metro to participate in the various events taking place to educate the public about the U.S. Navy.

“Of course, we’re hoping to meet some young people who also are inspired to do this as well, and that includes not only men but perhaps more importantly women. We’d like to grow the diversity in the Navy,” said Vice Adm. Munsch.

The proclamation was presented following a performance by Navy Band Great Lakes.