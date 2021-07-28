Judge sets bail at $1 million for Raymond Gunn

Raymond Gunn appears via interactive television David Samson/The Forum/media pool

FARGO (KVRR) – The man charged in a deadly shooting in north Fargo Saturday night made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Bond was set at $1 million for 40-year-old Raymond Gunn, who’s accused of killing 41-year-old Eric Woodrow Hayes of Fargo. If convicted, Gunn could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Assistant Cass County States Attorney Renata Selzer says Gunn may be a flight risk because he has ties to Illinois and a criminal record in North Carolina. Gunn’s attorney asked that bail be set at $15,000 because Gunn remained at the scene at rendered assistance.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near the Loaf ‘n Jug on North University Drive near NDSU.

When Judge Tristan Van de Streek asked whether Gunn had anything to say, Gunn replied “I just want to clear my name.”

Gunn’s next court appearance is Sept. 1.