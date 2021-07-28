Oil well pad fire burning for 6 days in McKenzie County

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – The operator of an oil well pad where a fire has been burning since last week in McKenzie County has brought in a specialized emergency response crew to get a handle on the blaze.

The well pad is located on federal land just south of Lake Sakakawea northeast of Watford City. Its operator, Petro-Hunt, is working with Texas-based Wild Well Control. The cause of the fire, which broke out last Thursday, is unknown.

Clouds of black smoke are rising from the blaze, causing state environmental officials to encourage nearby residents to monitor their local air quality.

Air quality is already poor in parts of North Dakota because of wildfire smoke from the western U.S. and Canada.