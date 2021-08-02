Two Adults Killed, Juvenile Injured In Wadena County House Fire

WADENA CO., Minn. — A tragic fire in Wadena County, Minnesota claims the lives of two adults and injures a child.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the house fire in Section 32 of Wadena Township around 3:50 Sunday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find a juvenile outside with minor burns.

They got two adults out of the house but lifesaving measures were not successful and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile was treated and released.

Names of the victims are being withheld while family is notified.

The fire is under investigation.