LIVE: The Plains Art Gala Returns

The region's biggest art party is back in the heart of downtown.

It’s a good thing creativity comes with the territory.

That’s because the creative types at the Plains Art Museum had to do some fast thinking about how to pull off the return of the Art Gala safely.

Usually, the Gala takes place in May, and at that point, museum folks were still working to plan the Gala’s return, this time at a later summer date.

But Delta started spreading, and they had to act in response.

So this year, they’re offering half their usual capacity for the cavernous museum in downtown Fargo, and encouraging everyone going indoors to mask up.

They’re also adding an outdoor area to the party, so gala-goers can celebrate outdoors as well as in.

The Plains Art’s executive director Andy Maus joined the Morning Show to talk with us live over Zoom about the big changes to the sold-out affair, and how they’ve been staying on top of the latest developments in the pandemic while bringing the region’s biggest art party back to life.