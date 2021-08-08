Fargo Fire Crews Put Out And Investigate Twin Home Fire

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Fire Department remained on scene of a fire at a twin home for several hours.

They were sent to the 52 hundred block of 50th Avenue South around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

They tell us the fire started in one of the rooms of the twin home but fire crews were quickly able to put it out.

A man and small child inside at the time were able to get out and refused treatment.

Fire officials we talked to told us the cause is under investigation and there is no damage amount.

They tell us they were on scene for several hours due to the investigation.

They left the area around 8:30 Sunday night.