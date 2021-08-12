Pet Connection: Meet Minxy

She's a big ball of orange fluff and love.

We have a girl who wants to be the only kitty in town joining us for this week’s Pet Connection.

The adorable Minxy was an owner surrender after she and the other cat in the household couldn’t get along.

She loves dogs, enjoys kids and adults, but the Humane Society of the Lakes recommends Minxy be the only cat in the house.

She’s got a beautiful long bright-orange coat and a personality that’s just as bright and charming.

She’s playful, affectionate, and declawed on her front paws.

Check out this profile video to find out more about Minxy from our friends at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

https://humanesocietyofthelakes.org/cats/#sl_embed&page=shelterluv_wrap_1534349461288%2Fpublish_animal%2FHSLM-A-3799%3Fspecies%3DCat%26intakeType%3D%26status%3D