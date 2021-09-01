Moorhead City Council members take on Hope, Inc. athletes in adaptive softball

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead City Council members are taking a break from City Hall to spend some time on the softball field instead.

They joined Hope, Inc. athletes for a game of adaptive softball at Miracle Field Wednesday evening.

Hope, Inc. is a local nonprofit that gives athletes with mobility challenges a chance to participate in sports and other activities.

Wednesday’s softball game is part of an ongoing fundraiser to help the organization continue providing its services to athletes across the metro and beyond.

“With COVID, we’ve taken a big hit like so many nonprofits, so we’re trying to–every dollar we raise is really important and, you know, along with the dollars we’re always trying to create awareness of what we’re doing,” Hope, Inc.’s Bill Grommesh said.

Prior to the game, Moorhead City Council member Deb White said, “It’s a lot of fun and a friendly competition and as I said, we probably will get a whooping but it’s going to be worth it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Hope, Inc. won the game 17 to 10.

