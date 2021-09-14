Detroit Lakes mall fire considered accidental

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A fire that temporarily closed Washington Square Mall has been ruled accidental and unintentional by fire investigators.

The Friday afternoon blaze broke out in an apartment connected to the mall. More than 300,000 gallons of water were used to put out the fire.

Many of the mall’s businesses sustained smoke and water damage, but several of them have reopened.

Gliks, a clothing store which had heavy smoke and water damage, likely won’t be able to reopen for four to six weeks.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for:

Mattson’s Barber Shop

The Pink Buffalo