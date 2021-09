28-Year-Old Man Walking On Railroad Tracks Hit & Killed

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) — A Crookston man is dead after being hit by a BNSF train.

Polk County Dispatch was notified around 2 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the 28-year-old man was walking on the railroad tracks and did not respond to the trains horn before he was hit.

It happened near 411 North Main Street in Crookston.

His name is being withheld until all family can be notified.