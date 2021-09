Rep. Kelly Armstrong Tests Positive for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message posted to his Twitter account, Armstrong wrote that he is experiencing mild symptoms and recovering at home in North Dakota.

The 2nd term Republican has been fully vaccinated since January.

Armstrong’s doctor has advised him to quarantine for 10 days.

He will be casting his votes by proxy this week writing “they are simply too important to miss.”