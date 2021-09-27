Explosion, fire damage Minot house, occupants are safe

MINOT, N.D. – Officials say an explosion and fire has caused significant damage to a house in Minot, but that its occupants are safe.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in southwest Minot about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Fire engulfed the rear of the house with flames spreading toward adjacent structures.

Crews began search and rescue operations on all three floors of the house until they could account for all occupants. No one was hurt.

The cause of the explosion and fire are under investigation.