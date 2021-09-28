Airport authority wants improvement tax extended

Hector International Airport

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo Airport Authority Chairman Erik Lind says he’ll ask the Fargo City Commission to reconsider its decision not to extend a tax that helps pay for airport construction.

The tax has been collected for decades. But the city commission, on a 3-2 vote, decided earlier this month not extend the tax with concerns over the airport’s high cash reserves.

Lind says the reserves are only short-term and build up when the airport receives federal money after a project is completed.

The Federal Aviation Administration covers about 90% of most airport improvements.