Man arrested for endangerment in Bismarck apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. – Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a fire at an apartment complex in Bismarck.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the three-story apartment building about 5 a.m. Thursday. As tenants were being evacuated, the 33-year-old man who was later arrested was found on his balcony.

As the fire was investigated, police say it was determined the man was boiling cooking oil. He told investigators he planned to throw the oil on gang members who were trying to enter his apartment.

The man is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a probable charge of endangerment by fire.