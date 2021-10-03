“Walk with Christ for Life” Held in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Downtown Fargo was the site of the annual “Walk with Christ for Life”, a march in support of the unborn.

The procession started at the Cathedral of St. Mary on Broadway following the noon Holy Mass.

People made their way to North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic for a short prayer service and then returned to the church for benediction.

On Saturday, hundreds of people marched in downtown Fargo against abortion bans across the nation.