Public input wanted on making Fargo-Moorhead more bicycle and pedestrian friendly

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments is looking for ways to make the Fargo-Moorhead area more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

Metro COG updates the Metropolitan Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan every five years.

People are encouraged to take an online survey to share their recommendations for creating safer streets.

A virtual open house took place Tuesday afternoon to get input from walkers and bikers about how Metro COG can make it easier for people to get where they need to go.

“How do we also make sure that that transportation system can adapt to a lot of the changing technologies that we’re going be seeing kind of align or are already currently seeing, being tested on our streets?” asked Kadence Novak with Metro COG.

The survey will be open for participation until October 20th.

You can participate by clicking here.