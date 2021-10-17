Death Investigation on Railroad Tracks In Memorial Park in North Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Police in Moorhead are investigating a death on the railroad tracks in Memorial Park in north Moorhead.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad employees reported a possible medical emergency on the tracks around 11:45 this morning.

Police and firefighters arrived to find an adult female was dead.

The train blocked downtown traffic for about an hour while the investigation was being conducted.

Police say there is nothing suspicious regarding the investigation and no danger to the public.

No name or other identifying information about the deceased is available at this time.