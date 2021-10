Teen escapes Fargo apartment fire through window

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo firefighters respond to a fire that started in the basement of an apartment building.

A teenager had to climb out of a window to escape the building.

The fire happened Tuesday in the 2800-block of 8th St. N. Heavy smoke and fire was coming out of one of the basement units when crews arrived.

Crews were able to enter the building quickly and notify the teen’s parents.