Grief Team At Horizon Middle School After Student’s Sudden Death

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A grief team and counselors are being made available at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead after the unexpected death of a student.

The district sent out a letter to parents.

They are not releasing any information on the student out of respect for the family’s wishes.

The grief team and counselors will be available to Horizon students and staff throughout the week.