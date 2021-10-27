LIVE: The Return of the Rocky Horror Picture Show

Time warp back to an in-person gathering at the Fargo Theatre.

It’s been a rocky road to get us here at times through this pandemic.

But we’ve made it all the way to Halloween 2021 — and this weekend, the Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at the Fargo Theatre.

They’re holding the fully interactive, in-person, full-scale traditional movie showing for the first time since the pandemic struck.

As part of the celebration, you can buy prop bags at the theatre, including glow sticks, newspapers and noisemakers.

And they’re encouraging people to sing along and dance the time warp during the show, in a continuation of the decades-long tradition of the cult classic.

The Fargo Theatre folks are asking theatregoers to leave certain traditional items like rice, confetti, lighters, hot dogs, and alcohol at home.

But they do want you to dress as your favorite character from the original film and participate in a costume contest before the show starts at 11.

Doors open at 9:30, and it’s likely to be full capacity seating, since online ticket sales have been brisk.

The Fargo Theatre’s Sean Volk Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk about what it’s like to plan an in-person, full-house, movie event these days and what audiences can expect.