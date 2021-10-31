Man Hit & Killed By BNSF Train In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man is dead after being hit by a BNSF train in Fargo.

Train operators called Fargo Police around 5 Sunday morning to report that they had hit a person on the tracks in the 14 hundred block of Main Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old man was dead.

Police tell us that out of state law enforcement has notified next of kin, but the man’s identity will not be released until tomorrow in order to provide family time to notify others.