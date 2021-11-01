Grand Forks Man Sentenced For Kidnapping Child in July

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a girl by forcing her into his car in July and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A charge of felonious restraint against 52-year-old Robert Burr was dropped in the plea agreement.

Police say Burr abducted the child in the 900 block of Belmont Road and then dropped her off a short distance away.

The girl and her friends who witnessed the abduction gave police a description of Burr and his vehicle and he was arrested.