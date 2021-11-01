Man Involved In Double-Fatal Chase In Fergus Falls Gets 19 Years in Prison

Cody Freitag

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A Barrett, Minnesota man is sentenced to 19 years in prison for a deadly chase that ended up killing two people in Fergus Falls.

As part of a plea agreement, Cody Freitag pleaded guilty to two counts of fleeing a police officer: resulting in death.

Two counts of criminal vehicular homicide were dismissed.

A mini-van driven by Freitag struck a vehicle killing 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his 71-year-old wife, Diane, in October, 2020.

Lab results showed Freitag had drugs in his system.

A former Otter Tail County deputy involved in the pursuit was later found to be under the influence of fentanyl at the time of the crash.

In a plea deal, Kelly Backman pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge while a DWI charged was dropped.