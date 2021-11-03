Group of Republican Senators To Challenge Biden’s Workplace Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — North Dakota Republican Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are joining around 40 other Republican senators to challenge President Biden’s expected order requiring large employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

The ranking member of the Senate committee on employment and workforce safety, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, is leading the charge.

They will use the Congressional Review Act to challenge Biden’s executive action.

The administration is expected this week to issue the vaccine mandate at businesses with more than 100 employees.

“So I was home in North Dakota over the weekend and got around the state and I heard about this issue more than any other issue hands down,” said Hoeven.

“Of course vaccines are important tools, I’ve been vaccinated, but that’s a decision that people and their families make in consultation with their own health care providers, not as part of some kind of mandate.”

Their effort has little chance of passing since it must be passed by both the Senate and the House, which Democrats control, and be signed by the president, also a Democrat.