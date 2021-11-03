LIVE: 40 Years of Helping Families Stay Together

At a time when we're finding out just how important being together is, they're celebrating 40 years of making it happen.

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that being together with the family members you love can make all the difference in the world.

Hospice of the Red River Valley has known that all along, and that’s why they’re celebrating 40 years in operation.

They’ve been there for countless families in our community, helping them in one of the toughest times they’ll ever face.

Hospice workers facilitate people living with chronic disease to come home and be with their loved ones, often in their precious final weeks, days and months.

They’ve expanded on their original footprint through the region, but getting hospice access for rural families can still be a challenge.

Hospice of the Red River Valley’s Executive Director Tracee Capron Zoomed in live to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about what hospice can do for families, and what’s next as they navigate the next few years.