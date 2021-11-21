Fire Marshal Investigating Cause of Fire at Cenex in Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at Community Co-op Cenex in Mahnomen.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon and fire officials say it spread throughout the roof.

Multiple fire departments responded to the store at the intersection of Highways 59 and 200 including Mahnomen, Waubun, Twin Lakes, Winger, Twin Valley, Ogema and Detroit Lakes.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities say all items of value have been removed from the building and the public is asked to stay away.

They say the structural integrity of the building is compromised.