Four ex-cops to be tried together on federal charges in George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A federal judge has ruled that the four former Minneapolis police officers facing civil rights charges in the murder of George Floyd will stand trial together

The judge denied a motion by J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao to separate the federal trial. The three men along with Derek Chauvin are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority during his killing in May of 2020.

The defendants had hoped to break up the trial, similar to how Chauvin was tried separately in district court earlier this year.

The other three are still awaiting trial, with their case delayed to 2022 due to the federal proceedings.