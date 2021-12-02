Detroit Lakes woman arrested during burglary near Mapleton

Tina Retz

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) – A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota woman is jailed in Fargo in connection with a burglary at a rural building near Mapleton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy was patrolling west of Mapleton and observed suspicious activity on a property just off of County Road 10.

Investigators say 34-year-old Tina Retz was in the process of burglarizing the property. A vehicle search turned up drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon.

Retz was arrested for Burglary, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation remains open.