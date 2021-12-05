Former Senator and Republican Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

North Dakota U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer Pays Tribute to Dole

Sen. Bob Dole & Kevin Cramer (Undated photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans are remembering Bob Dole, a man who defied the odds in war, only to fall short of his ultimate goal in politics.

Dole died Sunday. He was 98.

After paralyzing wounds in World War II, Dole willed himself to walk again, and ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands. He rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tireless champion of his party.

But the prize of the presidency eluded him. He tried three times, and came closest in his final race, securing the 1996 Republican nomination only to be steamrolled by President Bill Clinton’s reelection machine.

As you can imagine, tributes are pouring in for Bob Dole including this snapshot from Republican North Dakota U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.

He calls Dole “One of the most influential leaders of my life” and says his “legacy is seen throughout the world and especially in America’s Midwest.”

Cramer says “we mourn his death and celebrate his contributions through a life very well lived.”