I-29 Closed From Fargo to Canadian Border Due To Blizzard Conditions
Power Outage for 1,500 Customers of Nodak Electric Cooperative in Grand Forks
UPDATE: I-29 is closed from Fargo to the Canadian border beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST.
The current No Travel Advisory (red area) and Travel Alert (purple area) remain in place.
For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a No Travel Advisory.
As of 8:30 Sunday night, around 1,500 customers of Nodak Electric Cooperative in Grand Forks remained without power.
Crews were working on the outage impacting people north of 32nd.
The blizzard warning is in effect for counties in northwest Minnesota from Canada south to Moorhead.
Roads are partially or completely covered with snow.
Black dots on the map show areas were visibility is greatly reduced.
Visit 511mn.org for the latest Minnesota road information.