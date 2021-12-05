I-29 Closed From Fargo to Canadian Border Due To Blizzard Conditions

Power Outage for 1,500 Customers of Nodak Electric Cooperative in Grand Forks

UPDATE: I-29 is closed from Fargo to the Canadian border beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST.

The current No Travel Advisory (red area) and Travel Alert (purple area) remain in place.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/

Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a No Travel Advisory.

As of 8:30 Sunday night, around 1,500 customers of Nodak Electric Cooperative in Grand Forks remained without power. Crews were working on the outage impacting people north of 32nd.