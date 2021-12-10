Man With Large Amount of Drugs Stopped on I-94 & Arrested

April 2021 Mugshot

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man authorities believe was traveling back into our area with a shipment of drugs is arrested during a stop on I-94 in Clay County.

Officers stopped 48-year-old Charles Fraction, who has no permanent address, on Wednesday.

They found around 70 grams believed to be a cocaine and fentanyl mixture, nearly 5 grams of meth, and another unidentified powder.

The street value is estimated at $15,000.

Fraction is charged with two Felony 1st Degree Controlled Substance counts.

He also had several felony warrants for burglary, domestic assault and other crimes issued in Clay County, Cass County, North Dakota and in South Dakota.