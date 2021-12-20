West Fargo City Staff To Research Vote on Half-Cent Sales Tax

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo City Commission votes to let city staff research putting a half-cent public safety sales tax to a vote.

City Administrator Tina Fisk told the commission the tax would add funding for the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments without needing large property tax increases.

The continued growth of the city is leading to a rise in calls including a 300% jump in calls for the fire department from 2017 to 2020.

The public can provide input on the sales tax idea on the city’s website.

If the commission votes to approve the idea it’ll appear on the ballot next year.