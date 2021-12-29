Shop fire in Abercrombie sends one man to the hospital

A 70-year man was inside the building and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

ABERCROMBIE, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a shop fire in Abercrombie, North Dakota.

A 70-year man was inside the building and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

It appears the fire started inside the building but it was quickly contained and didn’t spread throughout the structure.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.