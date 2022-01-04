Man Arrested After Shooting In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn., (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting.

They arrested 22-year-old Leon Norman of Moorhead. He’s in the Clay County Jail pending formal charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say shots came from a home on the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Dispatch got several calls about the shots just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers called a man out of the home and detained him for questioning.

A woman and several children were home at the time. They were allowed to stay in the home due to weather and logistics involved in moving them somewhere else.

Police found a firearm and spent shell casings and took them from the scene.

There were no injuries in the shooting. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.